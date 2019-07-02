Second man charged in Missouri officer’s death

A second man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an eastern Missouri police officer about 10 days ago. According to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office, 58-year-old Kawynn Smith is accused of giving two checks totaling about $6,500 in the names of two other people to the alleged shooter of officer Michael Langsdorf. Smith is a convicted killer and registered sex offender.

Bonette Meeks, 26, is accused of killing the 40-year-old North County Police Cooperative officer while Langsdorf was responding to a bad check complaint at a Wellston store. Meeks was trying to cash the checks when Langsdorf showed up. The officer was shot in the back of the head during the June 23 shooting.

Langsdorf’s funeral was on Monday.

