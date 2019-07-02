MLB recaps: Royals hit hard by Toronto on Canada Day. Brewers grab top spot in the NL Central

>>Blue Jays Smash Royals

(Toronto, Ontario) — Cavan Biggio, son of former MLB star Craig Biggio, and former Cardinal Randal Grichuk each drove in four runs as the Blue Jays ripped the Royals 11-4 in Toronto. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot for Toronto, which took three-of-four in the series. Clayton Richard went six innings for his first win. Glenn Sparkman yielded eight runs in three innings to take the loss. Kansas City All-Star Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with an RBI-single. The Royals have lost four of five and seven of their last 10 overall.

>>Brewers Rally Past Reds

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Brewers put up five runs in the seventh inning and two more in the ninth as they rallied past the Reds 8-6 in Cincinnati. Christian Yelich’s two-run homer in the ninth proved to be the difference for the Crew, who have won three in-a-row. Lorenzo Cain and Keston Hiura also went deep in the victory. Alex Claudio picked up the win and Jeremy Jeffress notched his first save. Eugenio Suarez hit a pair of two-run homers for the Reds, who have dropped six-of-eight. David Hernandez took the loss.

>>Pirates Hammer Cubs

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Josh Bell hit three home runs and drove in seven as the Pirates pounded the Cubs 18-5 in Pittsburgh. Bell, who finished 4-for-6, is the first Pirate since Andrew McCutchen in 2017 to hit three homers in a game. Colin Moran went 5-for-5 and Adam Frazier was 5-for-6 as the Bucs piled up 23 hits. Trevor Williams picked up his third win. Pittsburgh snapped a two-game skid. Javy Baez hit a solo homer for Chicago. Each Cubs pitcher gave up multiple runs, including losing pitcher Adbert Alzolay. Chicago has lost five-of-seven.