BillPollockShow — Jail time for DGB? First day of free agency in NHL. Who will get Maroon? #LGB (PODCAST)

Former NFL wide out Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with pot possession and resisting arrest for an incident that happened last year. Springfield Police conducted a raid at a home in December, looking for another man. Police say Green-Beckham had some marijuana in his pocket when he jumped out a window. He now faces misdemeanor charges.

Patrick Maroon, the pride of Oakville is the Blues’ only unrestricted free agent and several teams remain interested, including the Edmonton Oilers. I’ll break down the latest.