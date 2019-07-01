WATCH: Wieter’s HR lifts Cards in series finale. Soler powers Royals past Blue Jays

>>Wieters Homers In Extras To Lift Cardinals Past Padres

(San Diego, CA) — Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer in the 11th to lift the Cardinals to a 5-3 win over the Padres in San Diego. Miles Mikolas gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings, but didn’t factor in the decision. Yairo Munoz was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the win. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for St. Louis. Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first and Eric Hosmer had an RBI single in the fifth. Joey Lucchesi gave up just two runs on four hits in five and a third, but didn’t factor in the decision. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for San Diego.

>>Royals Rally To Down Blue Jays

(Toronto, Ontario) — Jorge Soler homered and drove in two runs as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Blue Jays 7-6 in Toronto. Alex Gordon contributed a two-run single in the Kansas City five-run third. Ian Kennedy closed it out for his 11th save as the Royals snapped a three-game skid. Aaron Sanchez suffered his 11th loss, which ties for the American League-lead and he has not won since April 27th. Justin Smoak homered twice and drove in three Toronto runs. The Jays are 2-and-4 in their last six.

>>Reds Edge By Cubs

(Cincinnati, OH) — Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer as the Reds edged by the Cubs 8-6 in Cincinnati. Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel each drove in a pair of runs for Cincinnati. Anthony DeSclafani went six scoreless and struck out seven for the Reds, who have won two of their last three. Jason Heyward homered for Chicago. Jon Lester allowed four runs over five and two thirds innings for the Cubs, who have lost four of their last six.

>>Late Homer Lifts Brewers Over Pirates

(Milwaukee, WI) — Eric Thames hit a solo homer in the eighth to give the Brewers the lead and eventual 2-1 win over the Pirates in Milwaukee. Zach Davies gave up one run on six hits in five and a third, and had an RBI single, but did not earn a decision. Jeremy Jeffress picked up his second win by throwing a perfect eighth, and Matt Albers picked up his first save of the year. The Brewers took two-of-three from the Pirates. Melky Cabrera hit a run-scoring double in the first to give the Bucs an early 1-0 lead. Starling Marte went 3-for-4 in the loss, the Bucs’ second in a row. Steven Brault gave up just one run on five hits in four and two-thirds.

>>White Sox Hold Off Twins

(Chicago, IL) — Yoan Moncada hit a two-run homer as the White Sox held off the Twins 4-3 in Chicago. Lucas Giolito picked up his major-league leading 11th win as he threw five scoreless innings. Alex Colome picked up the save for the White Sox, who have won three of their last four. Nelson Cruz homered as the Twins scored all their runs in the seventh. Lewis Thorpe gave up two runs over five innings in his big league debut, but took the loss for Minnesota, which has dropped three of its last four.

>>Bieber, Indians Shut Down Orioles

(Baltimore, MD) — Carlos Santana had a pair of run-scoring singles to lift the Indians to a 2-0 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. Shane Bieber upped his record to 7-and-3, giving up three hits, no runs, and striking out 11 over eight innings. Oscar Mercado was 3-for-5 and scored both runs in the win, the Tribe’s sixth in nine games. The O’s only scraped together five total hits, with Rio Ruiz the only one to hit one for extra bases. Gabriel Ynoa dropped to 0-and-6, giving up one run on six hits over five and a third. The loss snaps the Birds’ two-game win streak.