North Carolina company works to build five biogas plants in Missouri

Renewable energy company GESS International plans to break ground on five biogas plant projects in the fall and complete construction by the end of 2020. The factories will convert cattle and swine manure and agricultural residues into renewable natural gas.

The sites are planned for northern and central Missouri. Three will be in Audrain County, near Mexico and Laddonia. Another is in Chariton County near Tripplett and the final one is planned for Miller County near Tuscumbia.

Seth Daughety, the company’s grant coordinator, tells Missourinet each project will create 16 jobs. The total investment will be nearly $185 million in Missouri.

“The benefits of these projects will make a positive impact into the local economy and agricultural industry by adding a major investment into the local tax base, creating and training new employees for the operations of these plants, creating a new revenue stream for area farmers, all while creating a renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Daughety.

In addition to creating renewable energy, he says the project will positively impact existing agricultural production facilities. It is GESS International’s goal to help existing agricultural industries in the area become more sustainable. He says agtech is a leading industry in Missouri.

