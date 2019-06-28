MLB recaps: KC’s Dozier falls short in All-Star voting. Cardinals lose ground in the standings on their off day.

>>Dozier Doesn’t Win Starting Spot

(Kansas City) — Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier won’t be starting in the All-Star Game. Alex Bregman of the Astros won the inaugural MLB All-Star Starters Election to be the American League starter. Bregman received 49.1 percent of the votes, while Dozier was the runner up with 27.6 percent. Dozier could still be selected as a backup. The reserves and pitching staffs will be announced Sunday.

>>Duffy Will Start Tonight

(Toronto, Ontario) — The Royals will open a four-game series tonight against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Danny Duffy will start the first game for Kansas City. The Royals are 12-and-28 in road games and 9-and-15 in June.

>>Cardinals At Padres Tonight

(San Diego, CA) — The Cardinals visit the Padres tonight. St. Louis is beginning a nine-game west coast road trip to end the first half of the season. The Cards will also visit Seattle and San Francisco fo three each. Michael Wacha opposes San Diego’s Eric Lauer tonight. The Cards have lost three in-a-row and start the weekend three games behind the Cubs in the division. Third place St. Louis trails second place Milwaukee by two games.

>>Cubs Top Braves

(Chicago, IL) — Jason Heyward drove in three runs against his former team as the Cubs beat the Braves 9-7 at Wrigley Field. Victor Caratini went 2-for-4 with two RBI while Kyle Schwarber hit a lead off homer in the bottom of the first. The bullpen gave up just one run over four innings, punctuated by Craig Kimbrel picking up his first save of the year in his first appearance with the team. Chicago has won three-of-five. Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies both homered for Atlanta. Josh Tomlin gave up three runs over two and two thirds to take the loss. The loss the only the third in the last seven games for the Braves.

>>Arcia Lifts Brewers Over Mariners

(Milwaukee, WI) — Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer as the Brewers defeated the Mariners 4-2 in Milwaukee. Chase Anderson only gave up two runs over five and one third innings to get the win. Josh Hader got the save for Milwaukee, which snapped a two-game slide. Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Beckham each doubled in runs for the Mariners. Mike Leake took the loss after giving up four runs over six innings for Seattle, which has still won six of its last eight.