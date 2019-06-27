Missouri state offices will be closed on July 4-5

Missouri’s governor plans to sign an executive order closing state offices on Friday July 5.

Governor Mike Parson’s planned order means state offices will be closed on both the Fourth of July and on Friday the 5th.

“Thank you to our state team members for everything you do for Missouri, and may God continue to bless you all. From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence Day weekend,” Parson’s statement reads, in part.

Governor Parson says the Fourth of July “reminds us of the freedoms we cherish as Americans and the brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country. Missouri is known as a state that honors our veterans. May we never forget their selfless sacrifice on behalf of freedom.”

Governor Parson, who is out of the country, plans to sign the executive order on July 3, when he returns.

Law enforcement officers like the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be working both days, and corrections officers will be working in state prisons.

More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer.

The Fourth of July is one of 12 Missouri state holidays.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet