Missouri native confirmed as HUD Assistant Secretary (AUDIO)

The U.S. Senate has confirmed St. Louis native Seth Appleton as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Assistant Secretary.

Mr. Appleton served as the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, from 2009 to 2017. He describes Appleton as a workhorse.

“He’ll do a fantastic job,” Luetkemeyer says. “He’s interned with (former Missouri Senator) Jim Talent and worked for (Congressman) Sam Graves, so he’s got a lot of Missouri connections besides being from Missouri, but a very bright guy.”

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson says Appleton brings a data-driven approach to HUD’s mission.

Luetkemeyer says Appleton works well with lawmakers in both parties, saying that is critical in areas like affordable housing.

“He has a very even temperament which it takes to be able to work with both sides so he’s willing to sit down and find solutions,” says Luetkemeyer.

Congressman Luetkemeyer, the former chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance, tells Missourinet that Appleton helped him pass one of the biggest pieces of bipartisan housing legislation in 25 years.

“It passed the House in unanimous fashion, passed the Senate in unanimous fashion and was a huge, huge bill that made lots and lots of changes and updates to HUD,” Luetkemeyer says.

Luetkemeyer notes Democratic President Barack Obama signed that bill into law, and that U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, was the subcommittee’s ranking Democrat at the time. Appleton also worked with Congressman Cleaver on the bill.

The law has 62 provisions.

As for the future, Luetkemeyer says affordable housing will be one of the most important issues Appleton will face, because it impacts both urban and rural America.

Appleton graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor of arts degree in history.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full five-minute interview with Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, which was recorded on June 25, 2019:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet