Hill meets with NFL investigators for eight hours

Multiple reports say investigators from the NFL sat down with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for about eight hours Wednesday in Kansas City. Hill can still be punished by the league for violating the code of conduct. He is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families after his three-year-old son suffered a broken arm. Police were called to his home twice in March and Hill is currently suspended from all team activities.

There is currently no criminal investigation, according to Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe.

There is no timetable for a decision by the NFL on Hill, who was joined in the meeting by a lawyer from the Player’s Union and his personal lawyer.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 87 passes for nearly 15-hundred yards and scored 14 total touchdowns.