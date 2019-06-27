BillPollockShow–Wainwright joins rare group of @Cardinals pitchers, How will the @STLBlues handle success? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Adam Wainwright joined a rare group of Cardinals pitchers reaching a milestone in last night’s loss to the A’s. As I’m breaking down the historic numbers in real time, I’m blown away by just how great Bob Gibson was. A couple of numbers that will just blow your mind.

This year’s Blues team did something that has never happened before. I look at just how tough it will be for the players to turn the page on their first Stanley Cup and get ready for the grid of the 2019-20 season. Hot takes from Army and Ryan O’Reilly.