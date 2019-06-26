WATCH: Dozier’s grand slam lift Royals past Indians. Piscotty gets standing O in return to St. Louis

>>Royals’ Big Ninth Dooms Indians

(Cleveland, OH) — Hunter Dozier belted a grand slam in a five-run ninth as the Royals rallied past the Indians 8-6 in Cleveland. Whit Merrifield had two hits and two RBI for KC, which had lost three of its previous four games. Kevin McCarthy got the win and Ian Kennedy his 10th save. Indians closer Brad Hand retired none of the five Royals he faced in the ninth in his first blown save. Roberto Perez and Mike Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the fifth for Cleveland, and Tyler Naquin and Carlos Santana also went deep. The Tribe had won four in-a-row.

>>Big Fifth Innings Lifts A’s Past Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — The A’s erupted for six runs in the fifth inning as they dropped the Cardinals 7-3 in St. Louis. Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered in the frame, and Khris Davis tacked on a two-run double to pad the lead. Matt Olson homered in the first for Oakland. J.B. Wendelken earned his first win for the A’s, who have won six-of-eight. Jack Flaherty gave up all seven runs in less than five innings to take the loss. Matt Carpenter laced a two-run triple and scored on a Paul DeJong double in a three-run second for St. Louis.

Stephen Piscotty receives an ovation from the fans at Busch Stadium in his first game back since being traded to Oakland

>>Braves Clip Cubs On Albies, Acuna Homers

(Chicago, IL) — Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered to lead the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Cubs in Chicago. Max Fried struck out eight over six innings of two-run ball to move to 9-and-3 with the win. Luke Jackson notched his 12th save for Atlanta, which has won three-of-four. Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in the fourth for Chicago’s only runs. Mike Montgomery gave up two runs in two-and-a-third frames to take the loss. The Cubs had won their previous two games.

>>Mariners Storm Past Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run third inning and the Mariners went on to beat the Brewers 8-3 in Milwaukee. Marco Gonzales pitched five innings of three-run ball to earn his fourth consecutive win for Seattle. The M’s have won five of their last six. Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer and Jesus Aguilar had a run-scoring single for Milwaukee. Zach Davies suffered the loss after giving up six runs in four innings. The Brewers had won their previous two.

>>Red Sox Double Up White Sox

(Boston, MA) — Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Red Sox went on to beat the White Sox 6-3 at rainy Fenway Park. Christian Vazquez tied the game at three for Boston with a two-run single in the third. Rafael Devers finished 4-for-4 with an RBI double as the BoSox won their second straight. David Price pitched six innings for the win and Brandon Workman recorded his third save. Jose Ruiz took the loss in relief for Chicago. Jon Jay went 3-for-4 with an RBI to highlight the White Sox attack.

>>Twins Trounce Rays

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Twins jumped on Blake Snell for seven runs in less than four innings on their way to a 9-4 win over the Rays in Minneapolis. Mitch Garver homered and drove in three, and Jonathan Schoop also went deep for the Minnesota. The Twins have won three-of-four. Eddie Rosario finished 4-for-5 with two RBI in the victory. Kyle Gibson went seven innings for his eighth win. Snell fell to 4-and-7 with the loss. Willy Adames homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped six of its last eight.