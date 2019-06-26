Tyreek Hill set to meet with NFL on Wednesday

>>Report: Chiefs’ Hill To Meet With NFL

(Kansas City, MO) — Embattled Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is set to meet with the NFL regarding a child abuse investigation. Hill will sit down with league officials in Kansas City on Wednesday. Hill is currently banned from the team due to an ongoing child abuse investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families. Police were called to Hill’s home twice in March due to his three-year-old son suffering a broken arm. There is currently no criminal investigation according to reports.