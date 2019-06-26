Flood waters on the rise again in northern Missouri town

The National Weather Service expects the Grand River at Brunswick to crest today or tomorrow at about 26 feet. The Missouri River also runs through Brunswick. The northern Missouri town has been battered by flooding since last month.

Chariton County Emergency Management Director Eric McKenzie tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly that drivers should expect more road closures.

“I just really can’t stress enough not to drive through the flood waters,” he says. “I don’t want anymore fatalities from people driving through flood water.”

The heavily-traveled Highway 24, which runs through Brunswick, is closed in several nearby areas.

A “one-stop shop” for flood victims is open until 7 p.m. today at the Brunswick High School to help victims. Several agencies will be there to provide help about things like insurance, legal services, food stamp replacement services, emergency financial assistance and much more. ID and proof of address are required.