Blues give Berube a three-year contract to continue as head coach

>>Blues Sign Berube To Three-Year Deal

(St. Louis, MO) — The Stanley Cup champion Blues are sticking with head coach Craig Berube. The team has signed him to a three-year contract. It comes after Berube led St. Louis to the Stanley Cup title. He was originally named interim coach last November, replacing the fired Mike Yeo.

Yeo was fired after just 19 games into the regular season and the Blues had a 7-9-3 record for 17 points. Under Berube, the Blues went 38-18-6 and went from dead last in the NHL standings to finishing third in the Central Division. Berube then led St. Louis to playoff wins over Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose to reach the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in franchise history.

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup Finals game on May 29th, a 3-2 overtime win in Boston. On June 12th, the Blues won their first Stanley Cup in the teams 52-year history winning in Boston in Game 7, 4-1.

This is Berube’s second stint as a head coach in the NHL. He spent two seasons in Philadelphia from 2013-14 thru the 2014-15 season, compiling a winning record of 75-58-28 with the Flyers.

The Blues will open next season October 2nd at home against the Capitals.