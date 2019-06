Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Look at the big picture, cut through the propaganda, the Cardinals should be sellers instead of buyers. I’ll explain why 2019 is not the year.

Hear from Stephen Piscotty on his return to St. Louis for the first time since he was traded to Oakland.

Betting lines have Mizzou’s over/under at 6.5. The Tigers would really have to tank to not get fewer than seven wins.