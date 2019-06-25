MLB recaps: Indians walk-off Royals in the 10th, Merrifield first to 100 hits. Cards lose ground in the Central

>>Indians Walk Off Royals In 10th Inning

(Cleveland, OH) — Jason Kipnis homered to lead off the 10th inning for the Indians in a 3-2 walk-off win over the Royals in Cleveland. Bobby Bradley and Jose Ramirez had run-producing doubles for the other Cleveland runs. Rain delayed the game two hours and 23 minutes in the fourth inning. Whit Merrifield homered in defeat. Merrifield singled in the sixth to become the first Major Leaguer to reach 100 hits this season — he led the Majors in hits last season with 192. Wily Peralta threw two pitches and absorbed the loss. Kansas City lost for the third time in four games.

>>Cubs, Contreras Turn Back Braves

(Chicago, IL) — Willson Contreras homered and drove in three runs to lead the Cubs to a 8-3 victory over the Braves in Chicago. Jon Lester got the win after allowing just two unearned runs in six innings. Chicago has won two straight and moved a game ahead of idle Milwaukee atop the NL Central. Julio Teheran took the loss, giving up seven runs in four-plus frames. Nick Markakis singled in two runs and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta. The Braves had won their previous two games.

>>Red Sox Walk Off Against White Sox In Ninth

(Boston, MA) — Marco Hernandez’s two-out, ninth-inning infield single plated the winning run as the Red Sox rallied past the White Sox 6-5 at Fenway Park. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts belted solo shots for Boston, which scored single runs in the seventh, eight and ninth to overcome a 5-3 deficit. Brandon Workman got the win in relief. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito gave up three runs in five-and-two-thirds innings in a no-decision. Jace Fry took the loss. Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu homered for Chicago, which lost its third in-a-row.