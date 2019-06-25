BillPollockShow–Who should be the Cardinals next closer? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks tore his UCL, an injury that requires Tommy John surgery and up to a year to recover from. The team said yesterday they are determining the next course of action The 22-year-old is 2-and-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA in 29 games. He was also the hardest thrower in baseball. Hicks has thrown 48 of the 50 fastest pitches in the majors, topping out at 104.3 mph against Chicago’s Victor Caratini on May 31 and he got to the 105 mark last year. Who should take over the role? That’s discussed on today’s podcast