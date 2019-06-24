Pinkel says cancer has returned. Ex-Mizzou coach undergoing treatment

Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel’s cancer has returned. The coach told KMIZ-TV that he is receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Pinkel had been diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and retired later that year. His cancer had been in remission. The former coach helped lead the Tigers to 10 bowl appearances.

“I’m doing good. I had to get treatment again for the first time in four years. My cancer came out of remission, and so I had treatment last month. I’m doing fine,” Pinkel said Sunday. “With my type of lymphoma, you’ll never be healed. But that’s kind of why I retired when I did — I just wanted to not go back and regret working 85 hours a week, 35 weeks out of the year when I could be doing other things with my family and my eight grandkids.”

Pinkel is 67.