MLB recaps: Cardinals 9th inning rally comes up short. WATCH Yadi and Albert jersey swap. KC take series from first place Twins

>>Angels Hold Off Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher drove in two runs apiece to lead the Angels to a 6-4 victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Tyler Skaggs gets the win on the mound after allowing four hits in five innings for Los Angeles, snapping its three game skid. Jose Martinez hit a solo homer in the ninth to jump start the Cardinals’ four-run rally in the loss. Miles Mikolas suffers the loss on the mound despite allowing one run in five innings for St. Louis, snapping its two game win streak.

Pujols went 4-for-11 in the three-game series with a solo home run on Saturday. After the Sunday night’s game, Yadi and Albert switched jerseys on the field.

>>Royals, Dozier Overpower Twins

(Kansas City, MO) — Hunter Dozier clubbed a three-run homer in a five-run third to help the Royals beat the Twins 6-1 in Kansas City. Alex Gordon delivered two doubles and two RBI in the win. Homer Bailey worked into the sixth inning and yielded one run to earn his seventh victory. The Royals are 5-and-3 in their last eight. Michael Pineda took the loss, surrendering five runs in five innings. Eddie Rosario homered for Minnesota. The Twins are 3-and-5 in their last eight.

>>Plesac, Indians Shut Down Tigers

(Cleveland, OH) — Zach Plesac gave up a lead off homer, but that was it, as he went seven innings as the Indians beat the Tigers 8-3 in Cleveland. The Tribe scored five in the second behind a Bobby Bradley RBI double, a two-run error, an RBI double from Francisco Lindor, and a run-scoring single from Oscar Mercado. Cleveland has won three straight and eight of 10. JaCoby Jones hit the lead off homer in the first for Detroit. Niko Goodrum went 2-for-4 with two RBI out of the cleanup spot. Daniel Norris fell to 2-and-6, giving up six runs on eight hits in seven innings, despite striking out eight. Detroit has lost four straight and eight-of-nine.

>>Baez Pushes Cubs Past Mets

(Chicago, IL) — Javy Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cubs defeated the Mets 5-3 in Chicago. Anthony Rizzo drove in a run for Chicago. Cole Hamels also plated a run and went seven innings on the mound giving up just three. Pedro Strop picked up the win for the Cubs, who snapped a two-game slide. Pete Alonso homered for the Mets and set the franchise record for rookie home runs with 27. Tomas Nido also went yard for New York. Jacob deGrom went six innings and gave up just two runs while striking out nine. Seth Lugo took the loss for the Mets, who have dropped seven of their last 11.

>>Woodruff Shuts Down Reds, Brewers Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12 batters as the Brewers beat the Reds 7-5 in Milwaukee. Woodruff gave up three runs in seven innings to pick up his ninth win of the year. Orlando Arcia went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI and Travis Shaw also homered as the Brew Crew jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Milwaukee earned a split of the four-game set. Joey Votto went 3-for-3 with a walk, a homer and three RBI for the Reds, while Yasiel Puig had an RBI double in the ninth. Anthony DeSclafani fell to 4-and-4 after giving up six runs in four and a third. The Reds have lost two straight since a six-game winning streak.