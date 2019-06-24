Lieutenant Governor makes Missouri’s second request for federal disaster declaration

Missouri has requested today its second federal disaster declaration this year stemming from flooding and tornadoes. Acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says the state is asking for individual federal help in 41 Missouri counties. Individual assistance would give eligible residents federal support with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other expenses.

Initial damage assessments reviewed 1,650 homes and 953 have been destroyed or heavily damaged. The assessments also show that 125 of 251 businesses have been destroyed or have major damage.

The state requests individual assistance for the counties of Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.

“Historic long-term flooding continues to devastate families, businesses, and communities across Missouri,” Parson said in a press release. “As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen families battling to clean up flood-damaged homes, and others struggling because their homes are still under water. Communities and volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for federal assistance to help Missouri families recover.”

Seven teams began conducting joint damage assessments today for public assistance, which would let local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to pursue federal support for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The state expects to request public assistance once joint preliminary damage assessments are completed in 64 counties. Those counties are Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

Additional joint damage assessments for public assistance may be done in more Missouri counties as additional information is gathered locally when floodwaters recede.

To assist families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) are being organized across the state. MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. Among the agencies participating are SEMA, the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, local public health agencies, and faith-based and volunteer agencies.

Three MARCs scheduled this week, in Independence, northern Missouri’s Brunswick, and central Missouri’s Boonville:

Tuesday, June 25

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Brunswick R-2 High School

1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Open Bible Praise Center

16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.