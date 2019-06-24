Kesterton’s chip in on 18th hole wins Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

Walker Kesterton of Ashland chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole at Hickory Hills Country Club in Springfield to rally and beat back-to-back state amateur champ Brad Nurski of St. Joseph. The dramatic finish came in a shortened 18-hole match play event on Sunday. Both players hit great drives off the tee. On their approach shots, Nurski found the green but Kesterson went long and right. The chip to win the match 1 Up gave Kesterton the 112th Missouri Amateur Championship.

Severe weather on Sunday, postponed the tee times until 1:45. The final round usually consists of a 36-hole match play format. Nurski took an early lead in the match, going 2 Up after five holes. Kesterson’s birdie on Hole 8 brought Nurski’s lead down to 1 Up. Nurski held on to his lead until the 13th hole, where Kesterson brought the match back to all square with a par. The two halved the next two holes with pars. Nurski regained his lead on the 16th hole with an up and down for par after both players missed the Par 3 green. On Hole 17, Kesterson brought the match back to All Square with a par.