The St. Louis Cardinals learned, following an MRI examination ofJordan Hicks right elbow, that the reliever has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and the team is determining the next course of action for Hicks.

Hicks, 22, was removed from Saturday’s (June 22) game in the 9th inning after 1.1 innings pitched. The second-year reliever is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and team-leading 14 saves in his 29 games pitched this season, striking out 31 in his 28.2 innings of work.