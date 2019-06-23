Missouri police officer allegedly killed by suspect trying to cash a bad check

A suspect attempting to cash a bad check has allegedly shot and killed a North St. Louis County police officer. County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchannan tells reporters the officer, 40-year-old Michael Langsdorf, responded Sunday afternoon to a bad check complaint at a Wellston store.

“Approximately five minutes later, we received a call for one of our officers down,” says Buchannan. “At this point, it’s an ongoing investigation.

The fallen officer previously worked for the St. Louis Police Department for 17 years.

Buchannan says the suspect is in jail and the weapon believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.

A news conference is being held at 11 a.m. Monday to update the public on the shooting.

