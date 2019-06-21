UMKC Roos moving back to the Summit League

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has accepted an invitation to rejoin the Summit League. Kansas City Roo Athletics will begin play in the Summit League during the next athletic year, effective July 1, 2020. UMKC has notified the Western Athletic Conference of its intention to withdraw from that conference, effective June 30, 2020, after seven years in the league.

The Summit League will bring UMKC back into the orbit of a conference with teams mostly from the Midwest. The Summit League has a 36-year history of Division I athletics and has produced 12 NCAA champions. UMKC becomes the 10th member of the Summit League in 2020-21, joining University of Denver; Purdue University Fort Wayne; University of North Dakota; North Dakota State University; University of Nebraska Omaha; Oral Roberts University; University of South Dakota; South Dakota State University; and Western Illinois University.

“We’re thankful to the WAC and their commitment to Division I excellence. We accepted the invitation to return to the Summit League because, after careful review, we believe it will help us achieve our goals for UMKC Athletics,” said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal, Ph.D. “Under the leadership of Athletics Director Brandon Martin, we are elevating UMKC Athletics and creating a fan experience that is more engaging for our students and our community. A move to the Summit League will support those goals.”

The move will help save significant travel costs.