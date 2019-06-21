Missouri farmer testifies in Washington, D.C. about impact of trade war

A Missouri farmer and American Soybean Association board member has told a U.S. House subcommittee he and other farmers are hurting because of the ongoing trade war with China. Ronnie Russell says as late as April, farmers were hopeful an end to the trade war was at hand.

“However, the recent increase in tariffs and the potential for future escalation is unacceptable,” he says.

Russell told lawmakers finances are suffering and the stress of living for months with the consequences of tariffs is mounting.

“Soybean growers need China’s tariffs removed now,” he says.

Russell said on behalf of himself and the ASA, Congress should do everything it can to ratify the U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Russell, who farms in western Missouri’s Ray County, testified before the U.S. House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy.

