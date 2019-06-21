Missouri denies license renewal of state’s lone abortion clinic

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has rejected the license renewal application of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood to provide abortions. The move puts Missouri on track to be the only state in the nation without a clinic offering abortions since 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling to legalize abortions nationwide.

Last month, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state claiming Missouri is weaponizing the licensing process. President Leana Wen says the state “refuses to renew its license” at the St. Louis clinic by “insisting seven of its doctors be interrogated – putting their licenses on the line and potential criminal prosecution.” In an earlier decision, St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer blocked the state’s attempt to subpoena Planned Parenthood’s doctors to testify.

At a press conference today at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Director Randall Williams addressed the media about the St. Louis Planned Parenthood. Watch today’s press conference below: