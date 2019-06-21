Major upset in first round of match play at Missouri Amateur Golf Championships

Thursday marked the first day of match play at the Missouri Amateur Championship with the Round of 64. Back-to-back Missouri Amateur Champion and back-to-back stroke play medalist, Brad Nurski (St. Joseph), won his match against Austin Gillund (Clinton) 5 and 4, but the major bracket upset with 64 seed, Lukas McCalla (Springfield), defeating 2 seed, Tommy Boone (Columbia) in 23 holes.

There will be two rounds of matches Friday with the Round of 32 in the morning followed by the Round of 16 in the afternoon. Tee times will begin at 8:00 tomorrow morning.

This year’s championship is being played at Hickory Hills Country Club in Springfield.