WATCH: Goldy’s 453-foot game winner for the Cardinals

>>Cardinals Top Marlins In Extras

(St. Louis, MO) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the Marlins in St. Louis. Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the sixth for St. Louis which has won for the seventh time in 11 games. Miguel Rojas tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth for Miami in the loss. Adam Conley suffers the loss, giving up the game-winning homer for the Marlins. Miami has lost three of their last four.

For Goldschmidt, it was his fifth career walk-off home run. He just missed a home run in the bottom of the ninth hooking a ball foul just in front of the pole.

>>Mariners Turn Back Royals

(Seattle, WA) — Domingo Santana clubbed two homers and drove in five runs in the Mariners’ 8-2 win over the Royals in Seattle. Santana and Daniel Vogelbach went deep back-to-back in a four-run first inning. Marco Gonzalez pitched into the seventh and yielded two runs to win his third straight start. The M’s are 3-and-3 in their last six games. Brad Keller was roughed up for seven runs over four innings to take the loss. Alex Gordon and Cam Gallagher drove in the KC runs. The Royals had their three-game winning streak snapped.

>>Cubs Tear Through White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the White Sox in Chicago. Jon Lester gets the win after allowing three runs into the sixth inning for the Cubbies, snapping their two-game skid. Leury Garcia and James McCann went deep for the Sox in the loss. Lucas Giolito was handed his first loss since April, giving up six runs into the sixth for the White Sox who have lost three of their last four.

>>Padres Edge Brewers

(San Diego, CA) — Franmil Reyes smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Padres past the Brewers 8-7 in San Diego. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer for the Friars, who swept the three-game series and have won four straight overall. Gerardo Reyes picked up the win and Craig Stammen notched his third save. Yasmani Grandal’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh gave Milwaukee a brief 7-5 lead, before Reyes answered in the bottom of the frame. Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich also went deep for the Crew, who finished just 2-and-6 on their road trip. Jeremy Jeffress took the loss.

>>Red Sox Charge Past Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Eduardo Rodriguez held the Twins to four runs with nine strikeouts in seven innings to lead the Red Sox to a 9-4 win in Minneapolis. Michael Chavis and Mookie Betts each had RBI singles for Boston which has won seven of its last eight. Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler homered in the fourth for Minnesota in the loss. Kyle Gibson suffers the loss after giving up six runs into the fifth inning for the Twins who have lost three of their last four.

>>Pirates Rally Past Tigers

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the sixth for the Pirates to rally past the Tigers in a 8-7 victory over the Tigers in Pittsburgh. Starling Marte went 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run shot for Pittsburgh which has won three of its last five. Harold Castro and Brandon Dixon hit back-to-back homers for Detroit in the loss. Nick Ramirez suffered the loss allowing five runs on six hits in one-and-one-third innings for the Tigers. Detroit has lost five of its last six.