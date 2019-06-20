Two more workers of Missouri company indicted in deadly duck boat sinking

A federal grand jury has indicted today two more workers of a company operating a duck boat that sank last summer in Branson – killing 17 people aboard. During the July 19 boat trip, 31 passengers were on Stretch Duck 7 when the vessel went underwater during a fast-moving storm on Table Rock Lake.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri says the Ride the Ducks Branson general manager, Curtis Lanham, 36, of Galena, and the operations supervisor, Charles Baltzell, 76, of Kirbyville, have been charged in a 47-count indictment.

The superseding indictment, which was unsealed and made public today following the initial court appearances of Lanham and Baltzell, contains the original charges against the boat’s captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, of Verona. It replaces last November’s federal indictment against McKee and includes the additional charges and defendants.

McKee, Lanham and Baltzell are charged with 17 felony counts of alleged misconduct and neglect, one for each passenger who died when the duck boat sank during a severe storm at Table Rock Lake last July. They are also charged with 13 misdemeanor accounts, one for each surviving passenger.

