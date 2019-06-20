Missouri hospital announces restructuring, company layoffs

Mercy Hospital in southwest Missouri’s Springfield is restructuring this week and an unknown number of layoffs is included. Spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says the hospital will be “reducing targeted positions” and moving some workers to new roles.

“While we will not compromise the outstanding quality of care we provide to our patients, we must work as efficiently as possible. The changes affect less than 1% of Mercy’s 45,000-member workforce,” she says in a written statement. “Mercy, along with other health care providers, continues to be challenged by reduced reimbursement for the services we provide, especially from Medicare and Medicaid which do not fully cover the costs of care. At the same time, we are experiencing increased expenses for labor in an increasingly competitive job market, as well as rising costs for drugs and supplies.”

The hospital is one of Springfield’s largest employers.

Employees who will lose their jobs will be offered severance packages and help finding other jobs.

