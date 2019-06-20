I-29 open again north of St. Joseph: “It’s not going to be a perfect interstate, but it is open” (KFEQ)

I-29 has reopened north of St. Joseph even with floodwaters lapping at its shoulders in southwest Iowa.

Interstate 29 has reopened north of St. Joseph even with floodwaters lapping at its shoulders in southwest Iowa.

Area Engineer Adam Watson with the Northwest District of the Missouri Department of Transportation says MoDOT was waiting for word from Iowa before allowing through traffic to take I-29 again.

“It’s not going to be a perfect interstate, but it is open,” Watson tells listeners to the KFEQ Hotline. “There will be areas where there will be head-to-head traffic or you might even have to be under highway construction or rehabilitation where they’re doing the repairs still, but they were able to open it and as soon as they gave us word we were able to open up our section.”

Read Brent Martin’s story at affiliate KFEQ