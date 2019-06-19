MLB recaps: Whit’s two homers, six RBIs lead Royals to third straight. Cardinals shutout by Marlins

>>Royals Overwhelm Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Whit Merrifield homered twice and drove in a career-best six runs as the Royals routed the Mariners 9-0 in Seattle. Jorge Soler clubbed his 20th home run, while Alex Gordon drove in two runs. Homer Bailey worked into the eighth and allowed five hits to pick up the win. Kansas City won its third in a row. Yusei Kikuchi gave up six runs on nine hits to take the loss. The Mariners lost for the third time in four games.

>>Marlins Shut Out Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — Jordan Yamamoto allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings as the Marlins shut out the Cardinals 6-0 in St. Louis. He is 2-and-0 and has not allowed a run and only five hits in his first two major league starts. Brian Anderson belted a two-run homer and Starlin Castro a solo shot in the win. Miami is 3-and-3 in its last six. Jack Flaherty took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. He also doubled for the only Cards’ extra-base hit. St. Louis had won its previous two.

>>White Sox Pounce Late, Beat Cubs

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox scored two in the ninth to beat the cross-town rival Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field. Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer in the ninth to put the Chi Sox ahead. Leury Garcia scored in the sixth on a throwing error to make it 1-1. Evan Marshall moved to 3-and-oh with the win in relief while Alex Colome [[ COLE-uh-may ]] picked up his 15th save. The win snaps the White Sox’s two-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber led off the home half of the first with a home run, but that’d be all the Cubs would get. Cole Hamels gave up one run on six hits while striking out eight. His punch out of Sox pitcher Ivan Nova was the 2,500th of his career. He becomes just the 10th lefty to reach that mark. The Cubs have lost six-of-eight.

>>Twins Defeat Red Sox In 17 Innings

(Minneapolis, MN) — Max Kepler homered in the 13th inning and then drove in the winning run in the 17th to lift the Twins to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox in Minneapolis. It was the longest game in Target Field history. Kepler finished with three RBI. Michael Pineda started and only gave up one run over six innings for the Twins. Zack Littell got the win after working two scoreless innings for Minnesota, which has won five of its last seven games. Mookie Betts homered in the loss for Boston. The Red Sox used nine different pitchers in defeat. Brian Johnson took the loss for Boston, which saw its six-game win streak end.

>>Padres Top Brewers

(San Diego, CA) — Logan Allen tossed seven scoreless innings in his major league debut as the Padres defeated the Brewers 4-1 in San Diego. Francisco Mejia hit a two-run home run and Manny Machado added an RBI double for the Padres, who have won four of their last five. Kirby Yates notched his 26th save. Brandon Woodruff suffered the loss, allowing four runs in six innings for Milwaukee. Jesus Aguilar scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for the Brewers’ only run. Milwaukee has lost five of its last seven.