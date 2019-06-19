Missouri River reopened to traffic; Mississippi River restrictions continue

The Missouri River is back open to boat and barge traffic from St. Louis to Kansas City. Flooding forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close the river to the vessels for about two weeks.

The Mississippi River remains closed to boat and barge traffic at the St. Louis harbor from mile marker 184 to 179. The river has been closed to the vessels since the beginning of May.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells Missourinet there are also various lock and damn closures north of St. Louis.

