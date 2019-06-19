Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright to deliver lecture at Westminster College in September

Westminster College in Fulton is adding to its long list of world and U.S. political dignitaries who have addressed the school and its National Churchill Museum communities.

Madeleine K. Albright, appointed the first female U.S. Secretary of State in 1997 by President Bill Clinton, will deliver the 59th John Findley Green Foundation Lecture this September on the Westminster campus. Albright will speak to the Westminster college community Thursday, September 19.

Some of the other prestigious Green Foundation lecturers in Westminster’s history are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher,

President of the U.S.S.R. Mikhail Gorbachev, President of Poland Lech Walesa, President Harry S. Truman, President Gerald Ford, Vice President George H. W. Bush and Secretary of State James A. Baker.

“This is a tremendous honor to welcome a world leader of Dr. Albright’s stature to Westminster,” says Westminster President Dr. Fletcher Lamkin

“I have asked that her lecture further articulate her ideas about democracy’s future prospects, and how humanity might once again break down the walls that divide us, and join together, in a spirit of hope, to confront the challenges that lie ahead.”

Albright’s lecture will be the cornerstone of Westminster’s 12th annual Hancock Symposium, two days of lectures, panel discussions, and presentations on one particular subject of global importance. Her latest book, Fascism: A Warning was published on April 10 and debuted at #1 on the New York Times’ best-seller list.

Albright’s other accomplishments include:

chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategy firm, and Chair of Albright Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory firm focused on emerging markets,

professor in the practice of diplomacy at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service,

chair of the National Democratic Institute, president of the Truman Scholarship Foundation and a member of the U.S. Defense Department’s Defense Policy Board,

served as member of President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Council and White House staff, and served as Chief Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Edmund S. Muskie,

chosen by President Obama to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in recognition of her contributions to international peace and democracy,

served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations,

wrote New York Times bestselling books: Madam Secretary: A Memoir (2003); The Mighty and the Almighty: Reflections on America, God, and World Affairs (2006); Memo to the President: How We Can Restore America’s Reputation and Leadership (2008); Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat’s Jewel Box (2009); and Prague Winter: A Personal Story of Remembrance and War, 1937-1948 (2012).