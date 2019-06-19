Armed citizen, several others take down alleged shooter of Missouri officer

An innocent bystander armed with a gun and several other witnesses helped to take down a shackled inmate last week for allegedly shooting a northwest Missouri police officer. Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab was transporting Jamey Aaron Griffin on Friday to St. Joseph when the two got into a scuffle. Griffin then reportedly grabbed Diab’s gun and shot her in the stomach.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle tells Missourinet affiliate KTTN in Trenton that Griffin attempted to run away, but the armed witness and the other citizens noticed something wasn’t right. They restrained the suspect until officers arrived at a Winston gas station.

“I’m not going to confirm that the gun was pointed at the subject,” says Angle. “I can confirm that one of the citizens was armed, but what exactly he did with the weapon, I don’t know.”

Angle says citizens play a critical role in fighting crime.

“We depend on the public, as law enforcement, day in and day out. Not only in extreme situations like this one when they came to the aid of an officer who obviously needed some assistance, but every day when they call in, when they give us reports. As law enforcement, we can’t be everywhere,” he says.

Diab, 24, is in critical but stable condition and could be in the hospital for at least another week. Several fundraisers are being organized to help her, including a Go Fund Me page.

Griffin, 38, has been charged in connection to the shooting. He was treated at a hospital for an injury to his hand.

