WATCH: Carpenter finds two ways to beat “the shift”, Soler powers Royals

>>Redbirds Shut Out Marlins

(St. Louis, MO) — Miles Mikolas and three relievers combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Cardinals beat the Marlins 5-0 in St. Louis. There are two ways to beat the defensive shift.

1. Hit if over everyone’s head. Matt Carpenter clubbed a solo homer in the third inning.

2. Bunt to the side of the field where nobody is defending. Carpenter did that as well…for a double.

Matt Carpenter just bunted for a double… yes, you read that correctly! pic.twitter.com/mtJUNpG4ji — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 18, 2019

Dexter Fowler added a three-run homer in the eighth for insurance runs.

>>Royals Best Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Jorge Soler belted his 19th home run with Alex Gordon aboard in the eighth inning to lift the Royals to a 6-4 win over the Mariners in Seattle. Martin Maldonado added a solo shot in the ninth. Brian Flynn picked up the win in relief for KC. Ian Kennedy worked out of a ninth inning jam for his eighth save. Kansas City has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 19th-and-22nd. Tom Murphy homered and drove in three runs in defeat. Anthony Bass took the loss. The Mariners are 4-and-4 in their last eight games.

>>Padres Shut Out Brewers

(San Diego, CA) — Manny Machado homered and doubled to lead the Padres to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Brewers in San Diego. Joey Lucchesi threw seven brilliant innings in a combined four-hitter for San Diego. The Padres have won three of their last four. Christian Yelich was the only Milwaukee base-runner to reach second base when he doubled in the sixth. Jhoulys Chacin suffered the loss in his return from the injured list after allowing two runs in four-and-two-thirds innings for the Brewers. Milwaukee has lost four of its last six. >>Porcello Out Duels Berrios as Red Sox Beat Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Rick Porcello gave up no runs just four hits in seven innings as the Red Sox beat the Twins 2-0 in Minneapolis. He is now 5-and-6 on the year. Ryan Brasier picked up his seventh save in the game and his first since April 21st. JD Martinez had an RBI single in the first and Xander Bogaerts had a run-scoring double in the ninth to account for the runs. Boston has won six-straight to move within five-and-a-half games in the AL East. Jose Berrios twirled a gem for the Twins, giving up one run on five hits in eight innings while striking out 10. He fell to 8-and-3 with the loss. CJ Cron was the only player with multiple hits for Minnesota, who have lost back-to-back games.