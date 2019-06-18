Missouri county health board pauses proposed CAFO ordinance

The Moniteau County health board in mid-Missouri has delayed a vote on a proposed ordinance that would further restrict confined animal feed lots, known as CAFOs.

Cattle producer Andy Clay says the board’s decision is a step in the right direction.

“It does kind of feel like a win,” he says. “We did not get a “no” vote on the ordinance tonight but we did get it tabled and it was not a “yes” vote. So, therefore, we are feeling confident, or better, about that.”

County environmental health specialist Darrell Hendrickson says he met with farmers since introducing the ordinance and is glad the board has decided to add farmers to the study group about the proposed rules.

“I think we’ve made the right decision to slow the process down a little bit and to bring more people involved that are directly affected by this rule,” he says.

Hendrickson says they sought the ordinance before the new state law, Senate Bill 391, takes effect August 29th prohibiting county regulations that are stricter than state law. If the ordinance IS adopted, he suggests that would give counties leverage to sue the state.

“That’s going to probably be litigated no matter what I do,” he says. “You’ve got a number of counties that already have ordinances.”

The proposed Moniteau County health ordinance is identical to Howard County’s. Opponents of Senate Bill 391 says it unfairly takes the power to regulate CAFOs away from counties.