Blues parade and rally a big TV ratings draw

More accurate estimations put the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup parade and rally at around 350,000 fans who attended the Saturday event in downtown St. Louis. The event was also a big draw on television in the market.

Nielsen reported 24.6 percent of homes in the market with a TV tuned in to the coverage of the parade, a combination of the five networks that carried the event..KSDK (Channel 5), KMOV (Channel 4), KTVI (Channel 2), Fox Sports Midwest and NHL Network. The rating in St. Louis for not only every Blues game in the regular season and first three rounds of the playoffs, but even two contests in the Stanley Cup Final.