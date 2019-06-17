Missourinet

Medical marijuana patients in Missouri can apply for the drug earlier than planned

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior will take applications for patient and caregivers on June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline.

Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to apply or to preview the necessary information and forms. At this time, DHSS will accept physician certifications as an attachment to a patient’s application rather than directly from a physician. Certifications cannot be more than 30 days old.

Patient and caregiver registration fees are $25, and patient (in-home) cultivation registration fees are $100.

No medical marijuana facilities will be licensed until early 2020.

