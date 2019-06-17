Gov. Parson on first trade mission to Europe

Governor Parson is on a European trip to promote more international trade and investment in Missouri industries. The governor will make several stops along the way, visiting Germany, Switzerland, then to France.

He will attend a memorial ceremony at the World War II D-Day invasion site in Normandy, where he and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will visit the Normandy American Cemetery and honor Missouri’s fallen through a flag exchange and wreath-placing ceremony with Superintendent Scott Desjardins.

While in France, Parson will meet with the Canadian and U.S. Ambassadors to France, key executives of the U.S. and Canadian Industry Associations, fellow U.S. Governors, and other national and military officials.

Parson then attends to Le Bourget air show, the world’s largest, to meet with officials from Boeing and other aerospace companies.

Details about the second half of the trip will be released next week. The trip is funded by Missouri’s Hawthorn foundation, an economic development non-profit.