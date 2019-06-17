Columbia woman crowned Miss Missouri

A new Miss Missouri has been crowned. During Saturday night’s ceremony at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Simone Esters of Columbia won the title.

Her talent was baton twirling and her platform works to boost the quality and quantity of youth mentors.

This was her second year competing in the pageant. Esters, 20, has been awarded a $14,000 scholarship to continue her journalism education at the University of Missouri.

She moves on to the Miss America pageant at a future date.

Twenty-seven candidates competed in the 50th annual competition.

Story courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico