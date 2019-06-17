BillPollockShow – Brett Hull steals the show at the #stlblues rally and a new feature…”Turrible, not turrible” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

From “We Went Blues!” to singing Gloria, Brett Hull was the highlight of the Blues rally on Saturday.

Charles Barkley was sporting a polo shirt under a collared shirt when he appeared on NBC’s coverage of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. I decided to give the fashion trend a try at work. How was it received by my co-workers? You’ll find out on this addition of “Turrible, not turrible”