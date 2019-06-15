Thousands turn out to celebrate Blues first Stanley Cup

As the parade, rally and festivities wrapped up around the Arch on Saturday afternoon, nothing official had been announced, but it is estimated that between 400,000 to 500,000 fans filled downtown to celebrate the Blues first ever Stanley Cup.

The day started under showers for the parade as thousands of fans crammed along Market Street. The players sat in convertibles, some got out of their vehicles and shook hands and posed for pictures with fans along the route. It was perhaps one of the most interactive championship parades that I can remember. Under the arch, a stage was set up with various music acts, the Blues cheer squad and former players who entertained the crowd until the players and the Cup arrived. Stealing the pre-show party was Brett Hull, who coined a new phrase…”We Went Blues!”

Missourinet’s Mike Reeves spoke with many fans at the rally and filed this report (:50)

It took 52 years for St. Louis to see a Stanley Cup winner. Here some shots from the parade and rally.