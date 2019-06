>>Blues-Bruins Game Seven Is Most Watched NHL Game On Record

(Boston, MA) — Game seven of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins on NBC will go down in history. The game that saw the Blues defeat the Boston Bruins, 4-1, to capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, averaged a Total Audience Delivery of nearly 9 million viewers, making it the most watched NHL game on record. Viewership peaked at 10.4 million viewers. The game was also the most streamed NHL game ever.