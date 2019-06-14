MLB recaps: Royals win in Omaha, Cards rally in ninth

>>Royals Tame Tigers In First MLB Game In Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — Former Creighton standout Nicky Lopez hit his first career homer in the Royals’ 7-3 victory over the Tigers in Omaha, the first MLB game in the state of Nebraska. It was scheduled to jump start the College World Series, which begins tomorrow at TD Ameritrade Park. Whit Merrifield, who had the game-winning hit for South Carolina in the 2010 CWS championship game, had two doubles, drove in two and scored twice in the win. Homer Bailey pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win. KC took two-of-three from Detroit to win its first series since April 12-through-14.

>>Gordon Hurt, Misses Game In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) — Lincoln native and former Nebraska All-American Alex Gordon was not in the Kansas City lineup for the 7-3 win over the Tigers in Omaha. While the Huskers fans clamored to see the three-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner, Gordon had nerve damage in his right shoulder after being hit by a pitch Wednesday and was unable to play. Manager Ned Yost hinted Gordon would probably sit tonight against the Twins.

>>Royals Open Series Tonight At Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Royals will open a three-game series tonight with the division-leading Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. Brad Keller will start the opener for Kansas City. Minnesota will counter with Missouri alumnus Kyle Gibson.

>>Cardinals-Mets Suspended Due To Rain

(New York, NY) — The Cardinals and Mets will play more than one game today in New York. St. Louis center fielder Harrison Bader tied game one of the series 4-4 in the ninth last night before it was suspended by rain at Citi Field. The game will resume today at 5:10 p.m. in the bottom of the ninth inning. The second game of the series is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Daniel Ponce de Leon opposes New York’s Steven Matz.

>>Dodgers Top Cubs

(Los Angeles, CA) — Cody Bellinger homered twice as the Dodgers beat the Cubs 7-3 at Dodger Stadium. Jon Lester dropped to 5-and-5 after allowing six runs in five innings. Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant had solo shots for Chicago, which has lost three out of its last four. The series continues tonight with Kyle Hendricks opposing LA’s Rich Hill. >>Brewers Visit Giants Tonight

(San Francisco, CA) — The Brewers are in action tonight when they visit the Giants in San Francisco. Zach Davies will take the mound for Milwaukee. He will be opposed by Drew Pomeranz for San Francisco.

>>Brewers In NL Central Lead Going Into Weekend

(San Francisco, CA) — The race between the Brewers and Cubs is beginning to heat up. The Brewers hold a one-game lead over the Cubs heading into the weekend in the NL Central. Chicago is also in the state of California as they are in a series with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.