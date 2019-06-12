WATCH: The wait is over! St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup

For the first time in franchise history, the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions following their 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7 in Boston. Ryan O’Reilly scored in his fourth straight game and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots. O’Reilly was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy which goes to the most valuable player of the playoffs. According to NHL.com, O’Reilly became the first player to score in four straight Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky did so with the Edmonton Oilers in 1985.

The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xTzDHsiO8Z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

Binnington was hot and cold in this series, but he played a big part on Wednesday night in helping the Blues hoist the Cup. Boston came out swarming the Blues in the first period outshooting St. Louis 12-4 and creating an 8-2 scoring chance advantage. The Blues scored twice on their four shots in the first period. The first coming from O’Reilly who tipped in a Jay Bouwmeester shot with 3:13 left in the opening period.

The Blues sent the Bruins to the first intermission frustrated when team captain Alex Pietrangelo scored with just eight seconds left in the first when Jaden Schwartz caught a Bruins defenseman flat-footed and slid his way past before dropping the puck off to Pietrangelo.

St. Louis iced the game midway through the third when Brayden Schenn beat Bruins goalie Tukka Rask low to the far side after Vladimir Tarasenko beat Zdeno Chara to the puck in the corner. He centered to Schenn who buried the big insurance goal.

The Blues cap off a season where they went from worst to first in 2019. On January 3, they had the fewest points of any team in the NHL.

“What an unbelievable year,” Pietrangelo said. “I don’t even know what to say. Where we were to where we are now … I tell you what, I’ve never been more proud to wear this jersey with this group of guys. It’s unbelievable.”

The Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the Western Conference First Round and the Dallas Stars in seven games in the second round with an overtime win. The Blues advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 by defeating the San Jose Sharks in six games in the Western Conference Final. The Blues entered the NHL in 1967-68 and had never won a Cup Final game in three prior appearances (1968-70) as an expansion team.

There were 18,000+ fans inside Enterprise Center to watch Game 7 and another 20,000+ who watched outside in the rain at Busch Stadium.