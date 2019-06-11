Wacha pitches Cardinals past Miami

Michael Wacha [[ WAH-kuh ]] returned to the rotation after two relief appearances and threw six scoreless innings in the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Marlins in Miami.

Marcell Ozuna had two hits and scored two runs for St. Louis.

Jordan Hicks struck out two in the ninth to collect his 13th save as the Cards ended a three-game losing streak.

Harold Ramirez had three of the seven Miami hits and scored a run in the seventh inning.

Sandy Alcantara took the loss, but only one of the four runs he allowed was earned. The Fish have lost five straight.