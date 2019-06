President Trump has announced an agreement with Mexico that reportedly takes on Mexico’s immigration problems. The undisclosed deal dodges tariffs the president threatened to put on goods coming from Mexico. On Sunday’s Face the Nation show, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said the agreement is a big win for both countries – not just America.

Listen to the full interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxSmaFXGtDY&feature=youtu.be