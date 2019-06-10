Baseball recaps: Cards, Royals both drop series finales

Kolten Wong drove in a run but the Cardinals fell 5-1 to the Cubs in their series finale at Wrigley Field.

Kyle Schwarber drove in a pair for Chicago while Kyle Hendricks only gave up one run over seven innings.

The Cardinals are now 0-6 in Chicago to start the season having been swept by the Cubs in both series.

Glenn Sparkman gave the Royals a quality start, but took the loss in a 5-2 loss to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

Sparkman allowed three runs, one unearned, in six-and-two-third innings.

Jorge Soler clubbed his 16th homer in defeat. Cheslor Cuthbert doubled home Soler in the ninth inning.

The Royals lost for the eighth time in nine games and are tied with the Orioles for the worst record in the majors at 20-45.