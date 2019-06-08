Mizzou football schedules four game series with San Diego State

The University of Missouri and San Diego State University have agreed to a four-year home-and-home football series to be played during a six-year stretch from 2027-2032, as announced jointly by the schools today.

The first game in the series will take place on the west coast, as Mizzou will travel to San Diego in 2027 for a Sept. 11 game, before the Aztecs come to Columbia the next season for a Sept. 2, 2028 matchup at Faurot Field. The series will take a pause for two seasons before resuming in 2031 with a second-straight game in Columbia on Sept. 20. The final game of the series will take place in San Diego the next season when Mizzou travels to San Diego on Oct. 2, 2032.

Mizzou holds a 3-0 all-time series lead against San Diego State, with the last matchup ending in a last-minute 27-24 win by the Tigers in Columbia in 2010. Previously, the teams played a home-and-home series in Columbia in 1979 and in San Diego in 1980, with Mizzou winning both (45-15 and 31-7, respectively).

Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk served in the same capacity at San Diego State for six seasons, from 2010-11 through 2015-16, before coming to MU in August of 2016.